Bernardo Silva: “There are nine games to go...we’re going to fight as usual for the title.”

Bernardo Silva is as disappointed as anyone after being held to a 0-0 draw in the capital by Crystal Palace.

Silva, speaking after the match had good perspective as he knows City are still in the drivers seat when it comes to the title race.

Let’s check out his comments.

“It was a tough game,” he reflected. “We actually played well and controlled the game, apart from one or two times we lost possession and they counter-attacked. They didn’t create much. “We were actually good, but unfortunately we couldn’t score. It was a very frustrating game. Still a long way to go. It’s still better to be in our position than Liverpool’s, they still have to come and play in our stadium. It’s exciting. “It is always better to win than to draw. We wanted to win. We wanted the six point advantage over Liverpool. They now play Arsenal and we go to rest to play Southampton in the FA Cup. “There are nine games to go. We’re going to be there - we’re going to fight as usual for the title.” “It’s a tough team. It’s never easy to play away in the Premier League. Over the last few years, we know and we’ve felt how difficult it is to come to this stadium. “A draw is very disappointing for us, but there is a long way to go.”

This is the correct perspective as City hold the title race in their hands. We’ll see how they respond to this setback.