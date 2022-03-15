Manchester City in Stalemate vs Crystal Palace: Reaction & Tweets

Manchester City were hold in London as they draw with Crystal Palace, 0-0. Pep Guardiola and his men should be sorely disappointed, given the way they played as they created so many chances and could not score. Pep for his part knows how close they came and knows the title race is still in their hands.

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“We played a really good game,” said Pep.

“Really good in a different stadium and against a difficult side.

“They have quality to run. We lost the build-up ball, but it was a really good game.

“We played a fantastic football game in all departments. It was difficult to control their players up front.

“We created a lot of chances. On another day we will score.

“Now we have four points and one game more (than second-placed Liverpool). We’ve got to win a lot of games

“There are still nine games, a lot of points to go. We were not brilliant up front, but in general it was a really good game.”

We have to win games.

“I’m going to watch the Champions League and then I’ll watch Liverpool (away to Arsenal) on Wednesday.

“Liverpool is an interesting team to watch. Now we have five days before Southampton.”