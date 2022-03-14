Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 0-0 Crystal Palace

Manchester City 0

Crystal Palace 0

Welcome to your quick recap.

Manchester City draw despite playing pretty well. A dogged draw. A strong side is what Pep started with and with good performances from the lads they dominated most of the match, but could not get that goal.

A frustrating match filled with domination from City and a lot of finishing chances. Man City played decent enough, yet no goal came.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played a similarly chance filled second half with quite a few misses and super saves by the Palace keeper.

City had so many players who played okay and not great.

The story of the night is that City drop points in the title race.

A frustrating day of football.

