Match from the Past – Manchester City Beat Palace to Close Gap at Top of Premier League

27th April 2014

Manchester City travelled to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace, knowing a win would take them to within three points of leaders Liverpool at the top of the table. The blues were up against Chelsea and Liverpool in the race for the Premier League title, and the pair had met at Anfield earlier in the day. Chelsea won that encounter 2-0, thanks to Steven Gerrard’s infamous slip, and City’s win at Palace would leave them just three points behind the leaders.

The blues had managed to keep in touch with the leaders all season, despite a wobble that had seen them lose 3-2 at Liverpool, then draw 2-2 at home to Sunderland. A 3-1 home win over West Brom had kept the blues title hopes alive and City went into the match knowing that, if they won their remaining matches, their superior goal difference would see them crowned champions again.

The blues got off to the best possible start as Yaya Toure’s cross was met by the head of Edin Dzeko, and the big Bosnian striker guided the ball powerfully past Speroni to put City in front after just five minutes.

City controlled the half and had appeals for a penalty turned down as Sergio Aguero’s pass hit Damien Delaney on the arm, but the referee waved away the protests.

And with three minutes to go before half time, City made their superiority count when Toure started and finished a flowing City move that put the blues 2-0 up. Starting in the City half, City played one-touch football to release the Ivorian, who cut inside the defender before curling a left foot shot beyond Speroni.

Palace tried to force their way back into the match, with Joe Hart saving well from Joleon Puncheon, while Aguero and Dzeko were denied further goals by Speroni.

The result saw the blues remain in third place in the Premier League table, but, crucially just one point behind Chelsea and three away from Liverpool with a game in hand. City would go on to win at Everton a week later, before beating Aston Villa 4-0 to move two points clear at the top and. Liverpool would also relinquish a 3-0 lead at Palace to draw 3-3 and the title race went down to the final day of the season, with City claiming the prize with a 2-0 home win over West Ham.

Final Score: Crystal Palace 0-2 Manchester City