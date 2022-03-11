Manchester City Women Defender Facing Euros Fight

Manchester City Women’s captain Steph Houghton is facing a fight to be fit for this summer’s euro championships, City boss Gareth Taylor has confirmed.

Houghton had missed most of the season through injury but returned to action in January, much to the delight of the blues, who had missed her defensive and leadership qualities during a rough period for the club.

However, Houghton aggravated the injury last month and was seen with her leg in a cast and using crutches as City won the League Cup last weekend after beating Chelsea 3-1 at Plough Lane. And Taylor said her race for fitness to play at the tournament ‘will be tight.’

“Her goal is to try and get to the Euros. She is continuing with her rehab after surgery,” said Taylor. “It’s going to be really tight but she is going to give it everything and we will support her in that as best we possibly can.

“There is probably another two or three weeks before we can estimate her progress and give more news at that point.”

Houghton is yet to make an appearance under new England manager Sarina Wiegman, having been injured on international duty prior to Wiegman taking over.