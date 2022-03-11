Manchester City v Crystal Palace: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face a really challenging opponent in Crystal Palace

The Premier League rolls on as we continue league play.

Venue: Selhurst Park, London, England

Time and Date: Monday 14 March 2022, Kickoff at 20:00 (GMT-UK) 4.00 pm (EST, USA)

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Assistants: Lee Betts, Richard West

Fourth official: Simon Hooper

VAR: Jarred Gillett

Assistant VAR: Harry Lennard.

TV Info: SKY Sports (UK), USA Network/Peacock (USA), DAZN (Canada)

Preview

City are unbeaten last four matches, and have not lost in last nine away trips.

Guardiola’s men currently sit top of the Premier League table, three points clear of second-placed Liverpool.

Patrick Vieira’s side are in fine form ahead of Monday’s clash, winning three of their last four matches in all competitions.

Goals from Jean-Philippe Mateta and Wilfried Zaha earned the Eagles a 2-0 win away to Wolves in their last outing. A real challenging matchup for City, we’ll see how they respond.

Which team will come out in front?

Team News

Pep Guardiola’s side have Cole Palmer, Nathan Ake and Ruben Dias out. Steffen is questionable.

For Palace, McArthur, Ward and Ferguson are out.

Prediction

Manchester City 2-1 Crystal Palace