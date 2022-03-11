Pep Talk: “...with 10 games left every game is a final.”

A happy Pep is ready for a great challenge in Crystal Palace. He spoke about the injury at the club, Selhurst Park, the title race and much more.

Let’s dive in-

Pep on injuries

“We have a little bit of a problem because we don’t have many players available. “Hopefully some come back at the end of the week. Today we trained, the guys celebrated qualifying for the quarter-finals. “Tomorrow is rest and then we prepare for the game in London.

Pep on CP

“Seeing the run Crystal Palace are on right now, one loss in last eight games, the quality they have, especially up front with Zaha, when they defend deep they are difficult to break down. “Selhurst Park is always a difficult place to go. It’s a final for us and we know it. Hopefully we can prepare well to face a good opponent.

Pep on title race

“Always, when we get to the last 10 games of the Premier League, every game is a final,” he said. “When you play 55 games, it is not a final - but with 10 games left every game is a final. “The team we faced (earlier in the season) was really good. “It’s always difficult for us against Palace, especially at home but away, too. Always difficult. “They had the intention to play, the intention to press high. Like with Roy Hodgson before, they defend in the box massively well. “The last eight games they are doing really well. Patrick knows the Premier League perfectly. “He was one of the best midfielders of all time in this league. He knows the stadium, the media, the smell of competition in the Premier League. “It is a good advantage and I am happy it is going well.”

A rested City and hopefully theres more players available for Monday’s clash. Crystal has always posed a challenge so should be an interesting challenge.