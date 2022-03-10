Erling Haaland Decision Near, Manchester City in Great Position

A lot of news has been released ahead of Erling Haaland’s decision to leave Borussia Dortmund and join a new club. The two front runners and almost certainly he will go to either Real Madrid or Manchester City.

Many of the reports had centered on Haaland and his father being down to these two clubs and the dad wanting a City move, while agent, Mino Raiola, wants Madrid.

Rumors of wages had even been bandied about as Gol in Spain claimed both City and Madrid could offer up to 50 million Euros in gross wages.

Reading the tea leaves, when wages enter the equation it could mean a decision is near. Both Haaland and his dad know the sporting projects are first, but in doing similar projects, the fit with manager could be priority.

That means the allure of Pep Guardiola is at the top of the decision making. Especially if he is a key cog at City, while at Madrid he could play second or even third fiddle to Kylian Mbappe, Vini Jr and/or Karim Benzema.

The good news is we could be near to a fantastic day for City as thing winds down and we get a final decision.

Let’s hope the news is good!