Manchester City Beat Sporting, Into QF: Reaction & Tweets

A fantastic result amid a subpar second leg. Manchester City have advanced to the next round of the Champions League. Pep took time after the match to praise the youth and the team as a whole.

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“CJ doesn’t make mistakes which is so important as a defender (and) McAtee played well.

“Macca is quite calm and a guy who is in a good direction. He got minutes in the second half and has played previous games. He knows the rhythm.

“He has the quality but has to understand the position a bit better. He was confused in the pressing, but he was good.

“45 minutes in the UEFA Champions League is important (for his development).”

“We are in the eight best teams in Europe and we will prepare well.

“Next Friday we’ll see the draw and prepare. It’s an honour to be there.

“Important teams are already out. We’ll see what happens but already the four [English] teams (could be) in the last eight.”