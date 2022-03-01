Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 2-0 Peterborough

Manchester City 2, Riyad Mahrez (60’), Jack Grealish (67’)
Peterborough, 0
Manchester City win! A real professional and grind it out win. A really strong side is what Pep with and with good performances from the lads still led to a more difficult match as the midfield was fairly clogged. Similar to the Everton match.
A much different match filled with domination from City and some finishing chances. Man City played pretty below standards and found a way to win, in a tense affair where the goal came at minute 60.
One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played just ok from the start and it was a little closer than expected match all time.
The second half was equally as dominating by City as they just managed a score thanks to Riyad Mahrez. What’s true is City win and move on to the next round.
City had a lot of other players who played decently enough including Stones.
The story of the night was City’s professional and winning performance.
A winning day of football.
The link-up @PhilFoden @JackGrealish#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/lJzEywj1cv— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) March 1, 2022
