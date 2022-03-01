Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 2-0 Peterborough

Manchester City 2, Riyad Mahrez (60’), Jack Grealish (67’)

Peterborough, 0

Welcome to your quick recap.

Manchester City win! A real professional and grind it out win. A really strong side is what Pep with and with good performances from the lads still led to a more difficult match as the midfield was fairly clogged. Similar to the Everton match.

A much different match filled with domination from City and some finishing chances. Man City played pretty below standards and found a way to win, in a tense affair where the goal came at minute 60.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played just ok from the start and it was a little closer than expected match all time.

The second half was equally as dominating by City as they just managed a score thanks to Riyad Mahrez. What’s true is City win and move on to the next round.

City had a lot of other players who played decently enough including Stones.

The story of the night was City’s professional and winning performance.

A winning day of football.

Stay tuned for more coverage here at Bitter and Blue.

For now, join the conversation in the comments or on social media (@BitterandBlue1).