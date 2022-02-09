Match from the Past: Manchester City Edge Past Brentford in the League Cup

4th October 1989

Newly promoted Manchester City faced a tricky home tie in the League Cup in the form of Brentford. The London side had put City out of the FA Cup with a 3-1 win at Griffin Park, and the blues first leg trip had ended with another defeat, this time 2-1, but only thanks to a last-minute goal by David Oldfield

City knew they had to turn it around and, took the lead early on. Trevor Morley, who had struggled to find the goal this season, saw his left-foot shot parried by the keeper, but the ball fell kindly for David White to side-foot City into the lead.

The goal levelled the tie at 2-2, but the visitors kept the blues at bay and re-took the aggregate lead just before half time. Brian Gayle’s tackle only served as a pass to Eddie May, who fired home first-time past Paul Cooper in the City goal.

That made for an interesting second half, but City, who had won their last two home matches 5-1 against United and 3-1 against Luton Town, again turned on the goals in the second half with three in the space of five minutes. A long kick downfield from Cooper was headed on to Morley, who evaded a desperate tackle from the Brentford defence, before rounding the keeper and putting the blues in front again, and level on aggregate once more.

Morley got his second of the game shortly after. Ian Brightwell was allowed to charge forward unchallenged, before playing the ball off to the left wing. The cross came over and Morley curled the ball beyond the keeper to put City ahead in the tie for the first time.

City secured their passage into the third round and a home clash with Norwich City when Oldfield made it 4-1. Good work by Gary Fleming down the right saw the ball crossed to Brightwell. The young midfielder swung a boot at it and missed, but the ball went through to Oldfield, who slotted home.

Although the blues beat the Canaries 3-1 at Maine Road, they were beaten 1-0 at home to Coventry City in the fifth round.

Final Score: Manchester City 4-1 Brentford