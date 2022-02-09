Why Pep Guardiola Should Be Convinced to Extend Contract with Manchester City

Pep Guardiola’s time at Manchester City has been very successful. Except for the holy Grail which is the Champions League, the Cityzens have lifted every trophy on offer in the top flight of English football and have been the best team in the land by far, for several years.

But, despite the Catalan manager’s success at the Etihad Stadium, there is still unfinished business as long as City have not conquered Europe and brought home the ultimate trophy.

Having reached the final of the competition for the first time in the club’s history last season, it does appear the Blues are getting closer and closer to achieving the goal.

The team is definitely more experienced now and it would not be a surprise if it wins the trophy this season.

But even if that does not happen, it’s now just a matter of time. But with the clock ticking on Guardiola’s contract, will he stick around long enough to make it happen?

As a progressive club, City are making plans for the future by renewing the contract of key players in the team as has recently been seen in new deals for players like Kevin De Bruyne, Ruben Dias, Ederson, John Stones and Joao Cancelo.

New talent is also expected in the team both from the Academy and from new signings. Julian Alvarez is the newest acquisition and some others will likely follow in the summer.

However, with Guardiola’s contract set to expire in the summer of 2023, he has less than a year and six months left to still be in the City dugout. So who will lead these players moving forward?

Sure, there’s no shortage of top coaches around Europe. But really exceptional ones, geniuses like Guardiola are not easy to come by. I mean the man is a generational talent. He is the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo of the dugout.

A big reason for City’s success in the last five years can be attributed to his ingenuity. Of course, money helps. But if anybody thinks that it's just a question of money, you don’t need to look far to be convinced otherwise.

Just look across town at Manchester United.

In the last decade, the Red Devils have gone neck-in-neck with the Cityzens in terms of spending. Yet they have little results to show for their efforts. They are currently struggling to get into a top four spot in order to play Champions League football next season.

This is coming at a time when City could wrap up a fourth league title in five years within the coming weeks. Talk about excellence and dominance.

The one factor that could play a key role in Man City’s continuous dominance is Guardiola’s retention.

That is the main reason why he should be convinced to extend his current deal.

As for the man himself, while he has not given any indication that he won’t be open to renewing the deal, he has also not made any commitment. His recent comments about the issue suggest it’s a question of “let’s wait and see”.

“I came because many persons I met convinced me and I stayed here. After one, two, three, four, five years it depends on the results. The results were good, we are comfortable, all of us, the club and myself and that is why we continue.

“Still I have one and a half years contract, it is a lot of time in world football. We see how managers were sacked this season, not just in England but everywhere. That is why I am just thinking about the next game, the next period. One year and a half is a lot of time in world football.”

It does seem he has not made up his mind yet. This could be the best time for the club hierarchy to convince him to continue with the project.

Although he has previously stated that he will communicate his decision on his future to the club’s hierarchy in due time, it would be great if they don’t wait for him to make up his mind to leave. Taking the initiative to offer him a new deal on time could be all that is required to keep him much longer at the Etihad Stadium.

His extended stay could lead to City building a dynasty.

For the stupendous talent that he has as a manager, Guardiola needs and deserves to write his name on the sands of time as the best there ever was in the dugout, as far as the game is concerned. And what better place could that be done that at Manchester City. And in the best league in the world.