Manchester City’s Houghton Left Out of England Squad

Manchester City Women’s captain Steph Houghton has been left out of the England squad to face Canada, Spain and Germany due to injury. The skipper, who has only just returned to the blues squad after a lengthy lay-off, has missed the last three matches for the club, and the FA have said the Arnold Clark tournament has ‘come too soon for her.’

Ellie Roebuck had better news though as she was selected for the first time this season. The goalkeeper returned to club action during City’s 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur last week, which was her first appearance of the season after she suffered a calf injury while on Team GB duties at the summer Olympics.

In all, nine City stars have made the Lionesses squad, with Lucy Bronze, Alex Greenwood, Demi Stokes, Keira Walsh, Lauren Hemp, Ellen White and Georgia Stanway all selected, along with Jill Scott, who is currently on loan at Aston Villa.

City’s Janine Beckie has been called up to the Canadian national side for the tournament and will face her City teammates on 17th February at Middlesbrogh’s Riverside Stadium as they prepare for the 2022 Euros in the summer.