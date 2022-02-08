Manchester City v Brentford: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face an interesting challenge vs a potentially difficult Brentford side.

The Premier League rolls on as we are back to league play.

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England

Time and Date: Wednesday 9 February 2022 Kickoff at 19:45 (GMT-UK) 2.45 pm (EST, USA)

Referee: Darren England

Assistants: Simon Long, Timothy Wood

Fourth official: Andy Madley

VAR: Jonathan Moss

Assistant VAR: Neil Davies.

TV Info: BT Sport (UK), NBCSN/Peacock (USA), DAZN (Canada)

***STREAM THE GAME LIVE, FUBO TV (USA) shows every Manchester City game on NBCSN/NBC with a high-quality and legal stream. New to Fubo TV? Click here

***DAZN. WATCH MANCHESTER CITY IN CANADA CLICK HERE

***PEACOCK PREMIUM. U.S.A, WATCH ALL PL GAMES CLICK HERE

Preview

City cruised into a place in the fifth round of the FA Cup with a comfortable 4-1 win over Fulham at the Etihad Stadium.

Notably, a super fast brace from Riyad Mahrez on his first appearance since returning from the Africa Cup of Nations secured a comfortable victory over the Cottagers.

For Brentford, they lost in the cup vs a new Everton side, 4-1. Don’t let that fool you, they still pose a threat with their fast players and anything can happen here. It should be a fun tactical match up between Pep and Thomas Frank.

Which team will come out in front?

Team News

Pep Guardiola’s side have Gabriel Jesus and Cole Palmer out. Zinchenko is questionable.

For Brentford, Jeanvier, Jorgensen, Fosu and Wissa are out.

Prediction

Manchester City 2-1 Brentford