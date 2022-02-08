Kyle Walker: “We want to win every game...”

Kyle Walker is a man committed to the club and teammates. He spoke recently about his and the whole team’s commitment to winning and general feelings in the dressing room.

It was quite illuminating.

“It’s the standard we set ourselves as a team, we make sure that each game we go out there and the minimum we want is the three points,” he said. “I’ve never been in a team where we draw a game it’s like someone’s died in there. “The training ground for the next couple of fays is down but that’s the standards we’ve set over the last five seasons since I’ve been here. “We want to win every game and when we do drop points it’s not acceptable because we know we can do better. “You should set your own standards and want to achieve those standards day in, day out.”

As a famous coach once said, ‘the standard is the standard’. That is true here as City expect noting short of a win every time they go out on the pitch.

Walker and the team being confident in that is great to see as we head to the final stretch of the season.

Now, let’s win some titles.