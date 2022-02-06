Manchester City off to Peterborough in FA Cup Fifth Round

Manchester City’s reward for beating Fulham on Saturday will be a trip to Championship strugglers Peterborough.

City recorded second consecutive 4-1 win in the competition as they came from behind to conquer Fulham on Saturday, while Peterborough knocked promotion hopefuls QPR out in their fourth round tie.

It will be only the second time the two have faced each other in their history, and the last time it happened was back in the fifth round of the FA Cup in February 1981. The blues won that match 1-0 at London Road on their way to Wembley and a date with Spurs.

Posh are managed by Darren Fletcher and currently occupy a relegation spot in the Championship.

In some other tasty-looking ties, Chelsea travel to Luton Town, and non-league side Borehamwood could be visiting Frank Lampard’s Everton, should they overcome Bournemouth this evening. Spurs travel to United’s conquerers Middlesbrough, who have now become the Stretford Rangers’ new public enemy.

The fifth round matches will take place on the weekend of 28th February.