Fernandinho: “We want to reach the final and give our fans two trips to Wembley...”

Fernandinho is more than happy as Manchester City have defeated Fulham, 4-1. The FA Cup is in City’s cross sight as they are on to the next round. The Brazilian star had a lot to say after the win.

Let’s get to it-

“It’s really important for the Club, the players and our fans,” said Ferna.

“We want to reach the final and give our fans two trips to Wembley so they can enjoy those occasions

“Today, Fulham started the game a little bit better than us, so I’m glad we scored so quickly to equalise and then scored a second goal, but I think overall it was a very good game.

“They didn’t create too many chances after that and I’m happy we are through to the next round.

“We analysed their team and knew they had so much quality.

“We were aware of what they were capable of, so as I say, it was important for us to score quickly after going behind and after that, we controlled the game.

“We practiced some set-pieces before the game and it paid off today. Now we will focus back on the Premier League.”

“This is the beauty of our team and the high levels and standards we have in our squad,” he said.

“The players who come in and the players who come off the bench want to show what they can do .

“At Man City, you have to show your quality every minute you are on the pitch and when we are winning, we just want to score more and more goals.”