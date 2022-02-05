Manchester City Clear Fulham, 4-1: Reaction & Tweets

Manchester City take care of business and advance in the FA Cup winning vs Championship leaders, Fulham.

The win makes City’s, return after a short stretch off, a great one. Let’s check out Pep Guardiola’s comments and some notable tweets!

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“I am going to tell you something, I know exactly which team we faced today and which team we beat.

“When a team is top of the Championship, it is because they are good. Top side, Marco has created an incredible team.

“We spoke a lot with the players about how difficult it would be and we should fight and run and defend well.

“They are a team who monopolise the ball. The first half the pressing was not good, that was my fault because we expected one movement that didn’t work well.

“The second half was much better and of course the quality of our players made the difference.

“We are very pleased to be in the next round. This round showed us there can be many surprises and we won against a very top team.”