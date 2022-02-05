Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 4-1 Fulham

Manchester City 4, Ilkay Gündogan (6’), John Stones (13’), Riyad Mahrez (53’, 57’)

Fulham, Fabio Carvalho (4’)

Welcome to your quick recap.

Manchester City get a great win on the night as City play solidly and professional match in the end. Good performances from De Bruyne, Grealish and Gundogan were enough for a nice win.

A much different match filled with near domination from City and good finishing chances. Man City was more than ok and the return was very successful.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created. Fulham played decent and was a tricky game all things considered. They led after four minutes after all.

The second half was equally as dominating by City as they added two goals in five minutes.

City had a lot of other players who played pretty good including John Stones.

The story of the night was City’s solid performance and win in the cup.

City advance to the next round.

A great return of football.

