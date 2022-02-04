I Made Mistakes With Cancelo - Guardiola

We can all agree that Joao Cancelo has been a stand-out performer this season at Manchester City. His no-nonsense approach has helped the blues gain the tightest defence in the Premier League, with City conceding just 1However, the full-back has contributed not only to defence, but also attack, hitting one Premier League goal and five assists. The blues have kept twelve clean sheets in the twenty-two appearances he has made, along with thirty-seven interceptions and eighteen blocked shots.

Some are tipping the defender to be crowned City’s player of the season, however his career in Manchester didn’t initially go according to plan. And manager Pep Guardiola has revealed that part of the reason why Cancelo struggled to settle in Manchester was down to him.

“We struggled together in the first part where he arrived. We did not agree on many things, partly because of my mistakes,” admitted the Catalan boss. “But now he is an incredible person and I’m so delighted that he’s happy here and can play in this club for the next years.”

Cancelo signed a new contract earlier in the week, which keeps him with the club until 2027 and the manager was full of praise for the rejuvenated player. “Everybody knows how important Joao is for us after what we have done in the last two seasons.”

The Portuguese defender created both City goals in their 2-0 win at Old Trafford and scored with a thumping strike at Newcastle as City stormed to the top of the Premier League.

“I understand we know each other much better now,” Guardiola continued. “Every player must be treated differently. He has a big heart and is so sensitive. I needed more time to understand him. And finally, I think now I understand him even more.”