Manchester City v Fulham: FA Cup Preview, Team News and Prediction

The FA Cup is back!

This time City face a Championship leaders, Fulham.

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England

Time and Date: Saturday 5 February 2022, kick off at 15.00 (UK), 10.00 am (EST)

Head Referee: Jarrad Gillett

VAR: Lee Mason

TV Info: IFTV (UK), ESPN+ (USA), SPORTSNET(Canada)

Preview

Guardiola’s side go into the game unbeaten in nine games in all competitions.

City have won eight successive home games in all competitions since a 2-0 home loss to Crystal Palace.

Fulham, are five points clear at the top of the Championship after a soaring run of form saw them win five of their six games in January, scoring an incredible 24 goals in the process.

It should be a very interesting match as both look to win and advance on to the next round.

City’s facing the Championship leaders could see a very first choice heavy lineup.

Team News

For Man City, only Cole Palmer is out. Zinchenko and Steffen are questionable.

Fulham have Tete out.

Prediction

Manchester City 3-1 Fulham