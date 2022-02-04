Pep Talk: “The week off was good for everyone.”

Pep Guardiola is back! After a week off the Catalan manager is previewing the Fulham FA Cup match, injury updates and much more.

Let’s dive straight in-

On Injuries/time off

“Yeah, (the majority are available for selection) except Gabriel who has come back with a little niggles after international break,” “The rest that were able to play before the international break are able to play tomorrow. “(Riyad Mahrez is) Perfect. He comes back (from the break after the Africa Cup of Nations) in a good mood, everyone’s sharp. “The week off was good for everyone.”

The game

“It’s a good test tomorrow after a week off. It’s the best opponent we could face because they will demand a lot,” the City boss added. “They will be demanding us a lot. They have a lot of alternatives. They have a lot of quality. It will be an interesting game. “I am very pleased for Marco (Silva) and what he is doing. I am really impressed for a long time. “But it is not just the goals - it’s the way they are playing. Positionally they are exceptional. Every player moves in accordance to their teammates.”

On Julian Alvarez

“Well congratulations for Manchester City. City works to be in the present but of course for the future,” the boss continued. “It’s a player that could be with us now but we have enough players in that position. The best for him is to stay at River Plate. “He developed incredibly well in the last years with Marcelo Gallardo and his teammates. The next preseason he will be with us and we will see what will happen. “I am really pleased to have this talented player for the next few years.”

Back to matches and all is right in the world. CMON CITY!