Erling Haaland Down to Manchester City and Real Madrid

Erling Haaland is in the news again as two teams make their push for his signature.

More to think about for the Norwegian superstar. The latest is he is down to a decisiona nd it’s Madrid or City.

Add a report this morning that has City seriously ramping up their efforts on Haaland and we have the makings of a great day.

#ManCity are ramping up their efforts to sign Erling Haaland this summer.



Everyone knows the interest was heavy in Haaland from many teams around the world. SO it being down to two, reportedly, is significant. This would eliminate PSG and Bayern.

Though, news coming out of Madrid that they do not have the cash for Haaland that City would seems disingenuous. Both teams have serious sporting projects so for Madrid to insinuate City don’t seems bad.

Alas, City are firmly in the race and should be in pole position considering the money, chance to win many titles and Pep Guardiola. Not to mention the elite squad already here that would fit Haaland like a glove.

Thoughts on latest rumors?