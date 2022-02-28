Manchester City v Peterborough: FA Cup Preview, Team News and Prediction

The FA Cup is back!
This time City face a wily Peterborough side.
Venue: Weston Homes Stadium, England
Time and Date: Tuesday 1 March 2022, kick off at 19.15 (UK/GMT), 2.15 pm (EST)
Referee: Andrew Madley
Assistant Referees: Edward Smart & Adrian Holmes
Fourth Official: Josh Smith
TV Info: IFTV (UK), ESPN+ (USA), SPORTSNET(Canada)
LiveStream: ***ESPN+ SIGN UP HERE FOR 7 DAY FREE TRIAL (USA)
Preview
Peterborough United have had a difficult season so far in the Sky Bet Championship, currently sitting 24th and last in the league with just five wins all season.
City are off a controversial win vs Everton and will look to add a cup title here by advancing to the next round. Some rotation could be expected ahead of a huge Manchester derby.
It should be a very interesting match.
Team News
For Man City, only Cole Palmer is out. Zinchenko and Steffen are questionable.
Borough have Butler and Beevers out.
Prediction
Manchester City 3-1 Peterborough
