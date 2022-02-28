Pep Talk: “We prepare well today and tomorrow to go and try to get through to the quarter-finals.”

Manchester City are preparing for another clash so soon, this time in the FA Cup. Pep Guardiola prepared this match and had many thing to say. On Marcelo Bielsa, FA Cup game, Everton recap and much more.

Let’s dive in-

On Bielsa

“I am so sorry for him. His legacy is there in Leeds’ city and the club and I am pretty sure with the players. Unfortunately as managers we are subject to results and lately they were not good. But in the four seasons, he was spectacular to watch and wish him all the best.”

On Everton game

“This can dictate the season? For sure…. I will review a lot of incidents. What I would say is if it is not offside it is a penalty.” [Rodri penalty claim] “It is one game, it is a final. Of course they are not in the best position in the Championship. We prepare well, we prepare well today and tomorrow to go and try to get through to the quarter-finals.” “All the time Goodison Park was difficult for us. The celebrations were because we knew how difficult it would be, it was and a good example of what it will be like for the last 11 games.”

On Injuries/Bernardo impact

“Some knocks, but today everyone trained.” “The impact of Bernardo is so important. He is a player who likes to play inside. I think in the last few games we have struggled to find him in the middle, more outside. It depends on the opposition. Normally they try to close a lot of gaps inside.” “Yeah, but sometimes we think he can make a boost for us. I think he [Bernardo] is a typical no.10 behind the striker, but the opponents we have faced in the last two closed the space there. It is the most difficult part of the pitch.” “The last two games I play with KDB and Gundo and I wanted to use him [Bernardo] so I used him out wide. I tried to figure out the spaces to create a lot of problems for the opposition. He can drop to the right and left, and smell and try to be involved with the ball.”

Pep is confident in his team as he should. Will we see heavy rotation ahead of the Manchester derby? Possibly, but the match and cup should be important to this side.