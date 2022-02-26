Manchester City Beat Everton 1-0: Reaction & Tweets

Amid much controversy and little good play, Manchester City win a close and tight affair. A Phil Foden was the difference as City move clear six points at the top.

Pep Guardiola has described Manchester City’s hard-fought 1-0 win away to Everton as a potentially significant victory in our season.

Let’s check out what else he had to say-

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“I have to admit, really important,”

“The second half was much better for the consequences of the first half. We moved them and attacked better.

“Goodison Park for us is always so difficult. (It was a) good victory, another step.

“In general, we controlled in the second half, we had chances, not a lot because it was not possible but the second was half much, much better.”

“When the opponent decides the striker will mark the holding midfielder, it is difficult with the spaces.

“But at half-time I said to the guys ‘you are doing well and be patient and in the right moment we will find the solution’.

“It can happen (dropping points), but how was the performance, it was good, we did everything to win.

“When you have that the manager will be alongside the players that is for sure.”

“We were searching. We tried and we were there. We earned the good fortune.

“It’s in our hands (the Premier League title race) but we have to perform like we are, I had the same feeling against Tottenham, Southampton and today we performed who we are.

“Sometimes win, sometimes don’t but (we just have to) keep going and try to do it.”