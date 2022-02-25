Manchester City v Everton: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face an interesting challenge vs a potentially difficult Everton side.

The Premier League rolls on as we continue league play.

Venue: Goodison Park, Everton, England

Time and Date: Saturday 26 February 2022, Kickoff at 17:30 (GMT-UK) 12.30 pm (EST, USA)

Referee: Paul Tierney.

Assistants: Lee Betts, Stuart Burt.

Fourth official: Martin Atkinson.

VAR: Chris Kavanagh.

Assistant VAR: Gary Beswick.

TV Info: SKY Sports (UK), USA Network/Peacock (USA), DAZN (Canada)

Preview

Defeat to Tottenham was City’s fate last weekend and still, City travel to Goodison as the Premier League leaders.

Guardiola’s men are unbeaten on the road since defeat on the opening day to Spurs, and have won 19 of our last 22 matches in all competitions.

Everton were beaten 2-0 by Southampton in their last encounter and currently sit 16th in the Premier League table.

However, Frank Lampard’s men will be upped by their recent home form, winning each of their last two matches at Goodison Park.

Which team will come out in front?

Team News

Pep Guardiola’s side have Cole Palmer and Zach Steffen out. Zinchenko is questionable.

For Everton, Godfrey, Gray, Delph, Davies and Mina are out.

Prediction

Manchester City 3-1 Everton