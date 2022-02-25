Pep Talk: “We try to be ourselves every single game.”

Pep Guardiola is back and his usual press conference had a different tone as he and most of the world navigate the real world news and how close it affects Oleks Zinchenko. He also previewed the match and had an injury update.

Let’s dive in-

“We know it’s a long road.”

“We try to be ourselves every single game. Not just in the Premier League, in all competitions and it’s nice to be there.”

“We had two days off right after (the Spurs game). We didn’t train straight after and then after we trained really well, as usual. We accept the game.

“I know how we perform when we dropped points against Southampton and here v Tottenham.

“In the past we were able to do it, I never thought about that, I think tomorrow is Goodison Park against Everton with a new manager and they need points.

“We want to do a good game and try to win.

“Football team is never end, never finished. Every time, we can go training to do better. Otherwise it would be so boring. Never felt it would be over. We want to be there and this is what I want from my team.”

“I am more than delighted to be in the position we are. We try to defend and attack better and try to win games.

“The Premier League is so tough and we know it.