Fernandinho at Cross Roads as Manchester City try to extend deal

More contract news! This time it’s Fernandinho who has hit a cross roads in his tenure at Manchester City. The leading thought is he could sign a one year deal as City have been moving ‘behind the scenes’ to renew Fernandinho’s contract.

Txiki Begiristain has with Pep Guardiola’s approval for that a thought to move the deal forward and would also like to raise his salary.

Pep Guardiola is trying to hold Fernandinho at City as a player, but he also has a spot for him in his coaching staff.

All good news as rumors he is quite interested in a return to Brazil. In what could be a deal for the ages, CFG have been interested in acquiring a Brazilian club s CFG and Ferna could go to his club and hash out a deal. That would be most wonderful.

We’ll see what the future holds as Ferna decides on his future.