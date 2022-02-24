England Win Arnold Clark Cup on back of Ellen White Goal

Ellen White scored as England left it to the very end to beat Germany at home for the first time in their history and win the Arnold Clark Cup.

A banner day for City’s Lionesses as seven City players started at Molineux, with Ellie Roebuck, Lucy Bronze, Alex Greenwood, Keira Walsh and Georgia Stanway selected alongside Hemp and White, whilst Demi Stokes and the on-loan Jill Scott were among the substitutes.

Roebuck, who was making her first appearance under Wiegman, showed up early when her attempt to play out from the back was cut out and she was forced into a smart save by Magull.

A trophy for the national team and good performances by City players.