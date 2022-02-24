 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

England Win Arnold Clark Cup on back of Ellen White Goal

A fantastic win for White and her team.

By Saul Garcia
/ new
England Women v Germany Women - International Friendly Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images

Ellen White scored as England left it to the very end to beat Germany at home for the first time in their history and win the Arnold Clark Cup.

A banner day for City’s Lionesses as seven City players started at Molineux, with Ellie Roebuck, Lucy Bronze, Alex Greenwood, Keira Walsh and Georgia Stanway selected alongside Hemp and White, whilst Demi Stokes and the on-loan Jill Scott were among the substitutes.

Roebuck, who was making her first appearance under Wiegman, showed up early when her attempt to play out from the back was cut out and she was forced into a smart save by Magull.

A trophy for the national team and good performances by City players.

More From Bitter and Blue

Manchester City News 24/7

Loading comments...