In a blow to Manchester City, the club have confirmed that captain Steph Houghton is set for a spell on the sidelines after recently undergoing surgery on an Achilles injury.

The defender is now progressing to rehabilitation with the Club and will return to training in the near future.

The captain being out this long surely has had an impact on City. They are currently fifth in the FAWSL and have had a less than superb season.

We’ll see how they cope.