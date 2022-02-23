Manchester City Midweek Injury Updates

The rumors of Manchester City’s depth have been greatly exaggerated. The team has reportedly another five (!) absences in training and who look doubtful to feature this weekend.

The latest has Zack Steffen, Kyle Walker, Jack Grealish, Cole Palmer, and Gabriel Jesus were not spotted in Man City training.

In reality, these claims by other fans of huge depth are massively untrue. City ave really only had a full squad a maximum of two weeks before someone undoubtedly gets injured.

These latest five are further proof of the grueling nature of the modern game’s schedule is on the players.

No rest for the weary. City have and should manage well enough with the absences and the League Cup elimination was a surprising relief even if Pep wanted to win it again.

Pep and his staff should be able to get through this and ahead of March’s huge Liverpool clash and more UCL matches, the club would be wise to hold some players off.

We’ll see what Guardiola and company do.