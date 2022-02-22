 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Three Manchester City Players in Line for Contract Extensions

Could be a re-signing bonanza here soon!

By Saul Garcia
Manchester City v Brentford - Premier League

Contract news! Possible extensions are looming for Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez. Rumors as early as this weekend have hinted that they could all sign before the window opens this Summer.

It’s great news for us as fans who want this core to stay together for a while as they have been the nucleus to winning as much as City have under Pep. Each player has contributed and Mahrez and Sterling especially so in the recent months. These two players have a high chance of being re-signed here soon.

For Gabriel, many suitors are interested in him and he is the one with more questions than the others. Suitors have included Italian giants Juventus, Inter Milan and Real Madrid. Ultimately, it’s his personal decision, but I’d have to imagine the competition and rotating can’t be all too great for him, especially if he could be a 1/1A player in Italy or Spain.

We’ll have to wait and see. Good news on this front could come quicker than most fans expect.

