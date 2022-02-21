Demi Stokes on Manchester Derby: “We know the magnitude of the game,”

Demi Stokes knows how important next weeks Manchester Derby will be. Speaking to mancity.com, the star fullback believes that the knockout nature of this weekend’s derby makes for extra motivation with both sides knowing defeat would spell the end of their hopes of reaching Wembley. That makes the prospect of beating the red half of Manchester again even more appetizing.

Let’s check out here comments-

“Definitely, you have to be on it. We know the magnitude of the game,” Stokes declared.

“It’s good and we’ve got to nurture that focus to make sure we’re on it.

“The football Gods seem to like the regular Derbies but that’s what we want: big games and everyone’s looking forward to it.

“People are excited. Ticket sales are going up and for us, the more the merrier! Make sure you come!

“It’s always nice to play in front of packed stadiums.

“(The mood in the camp) is good.

“We’re moving in the right direction: everyone is pulling together, working hard.

“We’ve got big games coming up and it’s important to keep doing the right things.”