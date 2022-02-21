Ilkay Gundogan: “..nothing is given and we need to earn every single three points.”

Ilkay Gundogan returned to the starting lineup and was captain for the ill fated loss to Spurs. Reflecting on the loss, the German star made clear they will need to work for every win and maintains the team is focused.

Specifically-

“We know there is still a long way to go and the season is still long.

“Maybe this is a good sign for us that nothing is given and we need to earn every single three points.

“We will try to recover and be ready for the next game.”

“I think we did a good game and we created a lot of chances. We played well, better than the score line says,” he said.

“Tottenham did well to control these types of situations. They timed their runners well and were ruthless on the counterattack.

“They were able to score three goals and that shows their quality up front. I think it was difficult because we made it difficult for ourselves.

“We controlled the whole game and I remember Tottenham defending so deep. The risk was quite minimal for us in a lot of situations.