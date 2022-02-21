Joleon Lescott: “...let’s not get carried away that we’ve lost one,”

Manchester City legend and now pundit, Joleon Lescott has asked for calm after City’s loss to Spurs. Speaking on the post show, Lescott made clear City still have the title race in their hands and do not depend on anyone.

Let’s check it out-

“Of course, like we’re not trying to get carried away when we win by six or seven, let’s not get carried away that we’ve lost one,” Lescott reflected.

“The reality is Spurs are a good team who are fighting for the top four, we haven’t won today but the outcome of the league, the Champions League and the FA Cup is still in our hands.

“Whatever stage of the season you’re at, as long as that is the possibility and you’re in control of your own destiny, you’d take it.”

“We’ve seen Son hurt us before and Kane’s ball retention is as good as anyone to be honest, he’s so reliable in keeping the ball but then also the execution of the pass.

“I just feel that they had more quality than normal teams.

“There were a lot of good performances from Spurs but they’re world class talents and not everyone has that at their disposal.”