Manchester City Fall to Spurs, 2-3: Reaction & Tweets

Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City side were unable to claim past failures as another loss to Spurs transpired this weekend. The blues played below level and could not stop a deadly counter and an inspired Harry Kane. What is for certain is we have a much more tight and now real title race as we enter crunch time in the season.

Only thing to do is get better and go again this week. We move, on to the reaction-

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“We performed well,” he said. “We were who we normally are.

“They defended in the 18-yard box. It was so difficult, we had to go outside and after they can run with the quality they had.

“Every time we played inside, we had to go outside and we crossed and for many actions were not there to score. I think we performed well, honestly.

“The first goal was the quality they had, the second was difficult to defend. The third was our mistake.”

“It’s normal [to lose],” he added. “Especially in the Premier League.

“The teams at the bottom won all their games [this weekend]. Everyone fights for everything so it will be difficult. We know it.

“Today happened, we lost a game, we were close to a draw, maybe a win. Congratulations to Tottenham.

“We will recover this week and onto the next game. We have to fight for every game and every game we will try to win.

“We have to make a lot of points to be champion and that is what we will try to do.”