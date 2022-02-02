Liam Delap Clears Up Injury Situation

The young striker has struggled with injuries beginning in the Autumn not too far from the start of the season and is now near to being back in the fold.

He spoke quite recently on his difficult time with injuries since September, he told the National:

“It’s been a tough four months. It isn’t so bad midweek but when the games come around it’s so frustrating. I just want to be out there. “I’ve managed to focus and work hard and importantly not rush things. I am still so young and had to make sure the injuries healed properly so there are no issues later in my career. “Patience has obviously been key. You get so well looked after at City that the rehab doesn’t feel like a chore.”

It’s a good thing he has been so patient as the injury bag can linger if not healed properly the first time.

Here’s to a flourishing second half of the season for young Liam.