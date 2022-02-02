James McAtee Re-Signs -Official

James McAtee has signed a new contract with Manchester City. In more good news for all fans of Manchester City, the mini saga with James is great news.

The 19-year-old has agreed a three-year extension, agreeing to a deal which keeps him at the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2026.

2026, seems to be the magic number right now for Man City.

McAtee was of course subject of many bids this winter from Rangers and Championship and Premier League sides all wanting him.

He spoke after the great news-

“This is a really proud moment in my career, and I am so grateful to the Club for showing their faith in me,” “I’ve been here since I was 11 and I can’t thank everyone enough for everything they have done for me. “I have worked with some brilliant coaches in the Academy, who have put me in a position to be able to train and play with Pep Guardiola and the first team, which is all I’ve ever wanted to do. “I’ve been really pleased with my progress this season and I am sure I am in the right place to keep improving, so it feels amazing to know I will be a Manchester City player for another four years.”

Many are pleased with City’s outlook for the future. Let’s keep it going.