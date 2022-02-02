Manchester City Women v Tottenham Hotspur Women: Match Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City Women welcome Tottenham Hotspur to the Academy Stadium on Thursday, the only team that stands between them and the League Cup Final. Victory will mean a final appearance against either Chelsea or Manchester United.

City, who beat Bristol Rovers in the last round, will be looking for a modicum of revenge on the North London side after the visitors recorded a late, controversial 2-1 win. The blues were leading thanks to Lauren Hemp’s first half goal, but Spurs levelled in the second half before a last-minute winner was allowed to stand despite Spurs’ Rosella Ayane handling in the build-up.

It was the catalyst for City’s dismal WSL run, but City have won seven of their last eight matches to challenge for a Champions League place. The only blip in that run was conceding a last-minute equaliser at home to Arsenal in their last WSL appearance.

Spurs sit one place and one point above the blues but have won just two of their last five outings, and the blues will be confident of progressing to the final, given their recent form.

Team News

Manager Gareth Taylor has confirmed Keira Walsh will be available for the match after missing last weekend’s 8-0 win at Nottingham Forest. Ellie Roebuck should retain her place in goal after making a successful comeback from the calf injury that kept her out for five months.

Australian duo Hayley Raso and Alanna Kennedy are also in contention after returning from international duty. Ellen White may feature, although Taylor has said she has slight ‘niggle’ on her knee.

Prediction

City will be up for the fight and have the bulk of their team available. They should be too strong for Spurs this time around.

Manchester City Women 3-1 Tottenham Hotspur Women