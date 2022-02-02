Report: Bernardo Silva Close to New Deal

Good news for Manchester City fans as Bernardo Silva could sign a new deal extending his contract until 2026. The report comes from The Times Sport and is very encouraging after Silva nearly left this past summer.

Breaking: #ManCity are confident that Bernardo Silva will sign a contract extension with the club after holding positive talks with his representatives.



The news comes after Pep Guardiola could also reportedly extend until the same year as quietly, news leaks that Erling Haaland is close to a deal with City, contingent on Pep’s status.

Everything is coming up Man City. Great news is seemingly everywhere. Silva, who now seems more content than ever is very well positioned to get this deal done. Add a possible Raheem Sterling extension this summer and we are cooking!

Bernardo is a key cog in this team and has proven his worth this season as City lead the league. It’s great to see him rewarded now. The deal could be a major boost to other deals notably with Portuguese players.

All in all, a great day for Manchester City.