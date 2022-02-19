Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 2-3 Spurs

Manchester City 2, Ilkay Gundogan (33’), Riyad Mahrez (90+2’)

Spurs, 3 Dejan Kulusevski (4’) Harry Kane (59’, 90+5)

Welcome to your quick recap.

Manchester City suffer disaster as our achilles heel showed up once again. A really strong side with semi good performances from the lads led to a more discombobulated than usual matcha and a lot of crosses.

A much different match filled with near domination from City and good finishing chances. Man City played pretty below standards and Spurs was killer in their limited opportunities.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played just ok from the start and it was a heart pounding match all time.

The second half was equally as dominating by City as they failed to score enough despite being in control for a lot of the match.

City had a lot of other players who played below usual including Laporte.

The story of the night was City’s fair performance.

City are now in the thick of a tight title race.

A disappointing day of football.

