Manchester City v Spurs: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face an interesting challenge vs an always difficult Spurs.

The Premier League rolls on as we continue league play.

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England

Time and Date: Saturday 19 February 2022 Kickoff at 17:30 (GMT-UK) 12.30 pm (EST, USA)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn

Fourth official: Craig Pawson

VAR: Darren England

Assistant VAR: Simon Bennett.

TV Info: SKY Sports (UK), USA Network/Peacock (USA), DAZN (Canada)

***STREAM THE GAME LIVE, FUBO TV (USA) shows every Manchester City game on USA NETWORK/NBC with a high-quality and legal stream. New to Fubo TV? Click here

***DAZN. WATCH MANCHESTER CITY IN CANADA CLICK HERE

***PEACOCK PREMIUM. U.S.A, WATCH ALL PL GAMES CLICK HERE

Preview

City’s league form is just on fire, winning 14 and drawing one of the last 15 encounters.

In all the record in all competitions currently stands at 19 victories in 21 matches.

After a strong start under Antonio Conte, Spurs have now lost three league games in a row, but their hopes of a top four finish remain alive and kicking ahead of this weekend’s clash.

Spurs has been City’s thorn recently so it will be a fun match as Conte vs Guardiola is sure to entertain.

Which team will come out in front?

Team News

Pep Guardiola’s side have Gabriel Jesus, Jack Grealish, Zach Steffen and Cole Palmer out.

For Spurs, only Skipp and Tanganga are out.

Prediction

Manchester City 2-0 Spurs