Pep Talk: “I have incredible respect... when I watch Conte’s teams...”

Pep Guardiola is more than ready for the match vs Spurs. He spoke about injury updates, Conte and his admiration for him and much more!

Let’s dive in-

On injuries

“We are going to train now in two hours and we will speak with the doctors.” “I am not a doctor, I am sorry. The shin, the symptoms seem much less than last season (at Villa). “I didn’t talk with the doctor but we will see. I don’t think he will be ready for tomorrow but hopefully for the next weeks.

On Conte

“I learn a lot watching his teams, the movement and many things. “I have incredible respect because when I watch his teams, I feel like I learn something new and can improve. “In my first season it was tough vs him. Many times in this country, he can talk about it. We know how difficult this country is. A manager even the national team how they play is fantastic. I have incredible respect because I learn something new.” “Manager who arrives in the season is not easy to make changes, and with games every 3 days. In football we don’t have time. This Club gave me time - that’s why I’ll always be grateful. “But managers need time to get ideas across and get players to follow what they feel.

On Spurs

“This is the problem; the fact they’ve lost three times, they’ll be ready for tomorrow. To lose four times in a row is not easy, we suffer every time with [Harry] Kane, [Lucas] Moura, they have a lot of quality...” “The patterns they do, what I saw yesterday and today, they realise. A manager arrives in the middle of the season changes things, playing every three days. You need time but there is no time, this club gave me time. All managers need time.” Pep Guardiola on Antonio Conte labelling him ‘the best coach in the world’: “Thank you so much, I am not. I appreciate it...”

A great press availability. Pep seems to have great respect for Conte and it should make a fantastic match. Let’s hope City can avenge those losses.