Revenge on the cards? Manchester City vs Spurs Primer

15th August 2021, the day Manchester City played their season opener. Cityzens expected the Premier League Champions to register a comfortable win over Spurs, they were left disheartened. Heung Min Son orchestrated a counter-attack in the fifty-fifth minute which caught City’s defence and he curled the ball home around in-form Dias.

Quoting John Milton’s “Morning shows the day”, Spurs and their fans alike thought it’s finally their year and City have passed their times.

Fast Forward to mid-season February and we have Manchester City currently sitting at the top of the table clear off by nine points, having built a formidable form and rattling in goals no matter, whoever they meeting.

And next, we have Tottenham Hotspur (City Slayers) who currently, sit 8th on the table and seven points behind 4th placed United. So, taking into account everything Spurs’ biggest achievement this season was defeating us at the opener.

It’s time to leave this kind of light banter and delve into the details of our upcoming clash against the Lily-Whites.

After thrashing Sporting CP in their own backyard on Tuesday, Man City will host Tottenham Hotspur and will look to do the same. Even after hammering Sporting and having Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling and Foden on the scoresheet, Catalan manager Pep Guardiola has called for urgency and improvements if they want to beat Conte’s Spurs.

On the other hand, this has been a week to forget for the North London outfit with them losing momentum on qualifying for Champions League football for next season.

Spurs have not overcome the Cityzens in Manchester since February 2016, and they will enter this match off the back of defeats in their last three Premier League games, losing at Chelsea on January 23 before home reverses to Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

TEAM NEWS

Recent injury setbacks provide an absence for both Gabriel Jesus and Jack Grealish. The front three will no doubt, comprise of in-form Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez unless Pep roulette strikes.

Kyle Walker is set to be welcomed back on the pitch after serving a suspension last match.

Ilkay Gundogan has also been training to his full potential to get himself involved in the starting lineup.

Prediction

Manchester City 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur