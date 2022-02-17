Manchester City’s Next Three Weeks Will Define Premier League Title

The Premier League so far has seen Manchester City just 9 points ahead of Liverpool with them having a game in hand against the blues.

Assuming Liverpool win that game, City’s lead will drop to 6 points ahead of 3 fixtures that could pose potential banana’s in the road to the side. If Manchester City could extend their spectacular form that led to a 5-0 away win in the Champions League then they would provide the platform to kick on and solidify their claim to the title.

First up at the weekend, is a Spurs side that has caused some painful memories in recent years. The first game of the season this year was a tough watch for City fans as a lackluster performance led to a 1-0 defeat at a ground Manchester City have still not scored a goal at. Perhaps more importantly though City face the team that knocked them out of the Champions League in horrendous fashion when Raheem Sterling’s winner was chalked off while some Spurs’ fans were already leaving.

That being said, Tottenham are currently on a losing streak in the Premier league that has seen Antonio Conte defeated 3 league games in a row for the first time in his career. Harry Kane, a former City target, has not been firing this season and despite still being in contention for a Champions league spot, the form books would suggest City have a great chance of winning. That being said, the previous results that have been mentioned means this is a game that can never be taken for granted.

Second match, after that is a trip to Goodison Park to face a team that has just gained a new manager in Frank Lampard. Despite struggling under Rafa Benitez for most of the season any team that has just been taken over by a new manager cannot be underestimated. Since the new manager has taken over, they have beaten both Brentford and Leeds convincingly. Goodsion Park can be a hostile atmosphere for any team and despite relations between the two clubs being far greater than their Stanley Park neighbours, Manchester City’s players can expect a tough playing environment when they visit on the 26th February.

Third match, the big one, at home to Manchester United. Manchester City are by far the better team this season and have been for some time. Despite this, the record of the blues against United is poor at home, winning once since 2014 in a 3-1 win in 2018. Derby’s are always unpredictable and so anyone taking 3 points for granted would be foolish. That being said now has never been a better time to play a United side that seem to be in disarray under the new manager Rangnick.

Three possibly tough games, but three games that City are more than capable of winning.

Get three victories out of these games and Manchester City will be well on their way to winning the title.

How many points do you think Manchester City will gain in their upcoming fixtures?