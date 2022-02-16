Manchester City Dominate in Portugal, Beat Sporting 5-0: Reaction & Tweets

Manchester City took complete control of Champions League last 16 tie with a complete display in the first leg against Sporting in Lisbon.

Dazzling performances from Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling lead to a total dominance in Portugal.

Now well situated to advance to the final, let’s move to the reaction-

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“No [not a perfect performance]. Some players underperformed and we lost easy balls but we were so clinical. We saw in the first five or six minutes how good [Sporting] are. The difference between the two teams is not 5-0 but we were so clinical. We punished them.

“It’s just a game with a fantastic result. We have one more game to be in the quarter-finals and this is what you want. The players know me and the way we work that we can do better. I’m incredibly happy, please don’t misunderstand me, but we can do better.”

“Today he scored one of the best goals I have ever seen, for the technique, for everything.

“Hopefully he can get confidence. For him it’s special, I always speak a lot with him about what Lisbon means to him.

“Lisbon is his hometown. He left years ago for Monaco, Monte Carlo after here and always loves the opportunity to come here to his hometown.

“Of course, he is a former Benfica player and supporter. He loves Benfica and to beat a rival in that way is special for him.

“He is unique. Many things are unique. First as a person. His mum and dad have to be so proud. He is a lovely person. He is so generous.

“When he plays he doesn’t complain. He can play in six roles easily. He doesn’t just play football, he understands the game.

“There are players who just play good with the ball but he understands every action and there are few in the world (who do that).”