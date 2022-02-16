Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 5-0 Sporting

Manchester City 4, Riyad Mahrez (7’), Bernardo Silva (17’, 44’), Phil Foden (32’), Raheem Sterling (58’)

Sporting, 0

Welcome to your quick recap.

Manchester City get a great win on the night as City play an impressive and professional match in the end. A really strong side with good performances from Sterling, Bernardo, and Foden were more than enough for a nice win.

A much different match filled with near domination from City and good finishing chances. Man City played pretty well and the return to UCL was very successful.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played fantastic from the start and it was a fun game as UCL KO rounds start.

The second half was equally as dominating by City as they cruised and were in control for a lot of the match.

City had a lot of other players who played pretty good including Mahrez.

The story of the night was City’s rotund performance.

City are now in pole position to advance.

A great day of football.

Stay tuned for more coverage here at Bitter and Blue.

For now, join the conversation in the comments or on social media (@BitterandBlue1).