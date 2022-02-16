Man on Fire: Raheem Sterling Joins Top 10 Goalscorers for Manchester City

Manchester City were on another level as they took on Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League round of 16. It was goals galore as all of Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva found the back of the net in a 5-0 triumph. Silva even grabbed a brace to mark his return to his homeland.

But the best was left for the last as Raheem Sterling fired a thunderbolt into the top corner. It was a fitting goal to even win the competition as City look forward to finally bringing home the trophy.

The Blues made a huge statement in the Portuguese capital, but so did Sterling with a goal that catapulted him into the top 10 list of City’s highest goal scorers of all time.

The winger now finds himself among a select group of City players that occupy a special place in the annals of the club’s history.

His goal against the Portuguese side is his 127th in the club’s colours and brought him into number 10 on the famed list. The 27-year-old is now behind Billy Gillespie and Fred Tilson who are tied at ninth place with 132 strikes apiece.

That means he could move into ninth within the next couple of months if he hits another five goals.

It’s a fitting achievement for a player who has been a very reliable source of goals for City. Although his form dipped considerably in the last year-and-a-half, he has picked up from where we left off two seasons back.

He is currently City’s top scorer in the Premier League this season with 10 goals and ranks second in the Champions League. Only Riyad Mahrez has scored more. The Algerian has done better in terms of overall goals and assists in all competitions.

What makes Sterling’s revival even more remarkable, however, is the fact that he was on the verge of leaving the club leading up to the January transfer window.

But he ended up staying and as Pep Guardiola has given him more playing time, he has rewarded the manager by delivering in front of goal.

Below is a list of City’s top 10 goal scorers of all time.

CITY’S TOP 10 GOALSCORERS

Player Goals

1. Sergio Aguero 260

2. Eric Brook 177

3. Tommy Johnson 166

4. Colin Bell 153

5. Joe Hayes 152

6. Billy Meredith 151

7. Francis Lee 148

8. Tommy Browell 139

9. Billy Gillespie and Fred

Tilson 132

10. Raheem Sterling 127

The England international can now begin to climb even higher on the table to seal his legendary status at the club.

Although reaching Sergio Aguero’s mark seems almost an impossible task, he can strive to get as far as possible on the table.

At just 27, several more years at City could mean a chance to score many more goals as well.

For now, he will be focused on the task of helping City wrap up the Premier League title win as well as secure a maiden Champions League crown.

With his fair share of assists in the later competition, he is proving to also be a team player rather than seek for personal glory.

Congratulations Raheem for reaching a unique milestone in the club’s colours. Hopefully this inspires you to reach for the sky at City. It will always be blue.