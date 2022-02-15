Manchester City v Sporting CP: How to Watch, Preview, Team News and Prediction

The Champions League is back and the knockout stages are here!

Manchester City are facing a rough and tumble Sporting side

Venue: Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal

Time and Date: Tuesday 15 February 2022 with kick-off at 20.00 pm (GMT), 3.00 PM EST (USA)

Referee: Srdjan Jovanović (SRB)

Assistant referees: Uroš Stojković (SRB), Milan Mihajlović (SRB)

VAR: Marco Fritz (GER)

Assistant VAR: Harm Osmers (GER)

Fourth official: Novak Simović (SRB)

How to Watch: BT SPORT (UK), PARAMOUNT+ and TUDN (USA), DAZN (Canada)

Preview

City are in dazzling form across all competitions. In the Premier League, City have 14 wins and one draw in their last 15 matches to sit at the top of the table.

As for Sporting, they have 17 wins, three draws and two losses in the Portuguese top-flight, taking them to second place in the table.

It should be an interesting match.

Team News

City’s injuries are Gabriel Jesus, Jack Grealish, Cole Palmer are all out.

For Sporting there are no major injuries.

Prediction

Manchester City 1-0 Sporting